Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Drug case sheds light on cartel tactics
A request for leniency written by a lawyer for an alleged cocaine smuggler to a federal judge shines some light on how drug cartels find and exploit the poor in their efforts to move drugs by sea.
Herguin Alfredo Macias Sanchez was one of three Ecuadorian men — the other two being Italo Alarcon Prado and Christhian Jose Capurro Bedoya — arrested in May after&...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.