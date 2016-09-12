Drug case sheds light on cartel tactics

A request for leniency written by a lawyer for an alleged cocaine smuggler to a federal judge shines some light on how drug cartels find and exploit the poor in their efforts to move drugs by sea.

Herguin Alfredo Macias Sanchez was one of three Ecuadorian men — the other two being Italo Alarcon Prado and Christhian Jose Capurro Bedoya — arrested in May after&...