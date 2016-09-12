Homeless man refuses to leave waterfront, arrested
KEY WEST — A 70-year-old homeless man accused of harassing public works employees and refusing to move off a pile of wood they needed access to was arrested Thursday, according to police.
The man was charged with misdemeanor drinking in public.
Police were called to the Truman Waterfront at 10:30 a.m. where the public works supervisor said he asked t...
