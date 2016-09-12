Florida Keys News
Monday, September 12, 2016
Add to FacebookAdd to Twitter
Senior Spotlight: Daisy Rodriguez

Q: How long have you been playing soccer?

A: Since eight grade.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports?

A: No.

Q: Why did you decide to add soccer in high school?

A: Because my brother used to play it a lot in Mexico and when I went over there for a visit he taught me how to play...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Sports
Lady Conchs fall short, boys surface for win
Sunday, September 11, 2016 -
0 comments
Senior spotlight: Hayley Gorman
Sunday, September 11, 2016 -
0 comments
Conchs, Dolphins use tourney to prepare for rematch, year
Sunday, September 11, 2016 -
0 comments
League changes to include Upper Keys, flag in pads
Sunday, September 11, 2016 -
0 comments
Key West stuns Marathon in Conch Cup
Saturday, September 10, 2016 -
0 comments
Dolphins dominated by Lions
Saturday, September 10, 2016 -
0 comments