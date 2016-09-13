Suggests to commissioners to wait on new facility
I, as many who live in the Florida Keys, think we have the best mosquito control group in the world.
I have heard various news stories about the new facility on Big Coppitt Key and I just wanted to present an idea that maybe, just maybe, a $4.3 million facility may not be needed. You might ask why and that certainly is an excellent question.
With the Zika virus...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.