Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Suggests to commissioners to wait on new facility

I, as many who live in the Florida Keys, think we have the best mosquito control group in the world.

I have heard various news stories about the new facility on Big Coppitt Key and I just wanted to present an idea that maybe, just maybe, a $4.3 million facility may not be needed. You might ask why and that certainly is an excellent question. 

With the Zika virus...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Letters
Don't forget 9/11 and why terrorists did it
Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Clarifies content of FKSPCA article
Sunday, September 11, 2016
Attend meeting of hospital district board
Sunday, September 11, 2016
Veteran seeks recognition for service
Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Free speech and academic freedom
Wednesday, August 31, 2016
How do they get away with it?
Sunday, August 21, 2016