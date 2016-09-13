Officer Frank Betz serves and protects on 2 wheels

Officer Frank Betz has seen it all, or at least most of it.

He’s watched a suspect start trying to eat all his pot while driving away from Betz’s police bicycle.

“We caught up with him within two blocks when he got stuck in traffic,’ Betz recalled, laughing. “We pulled up alongside him again and saw the passenger still trying to eat all the pot before we got to them.”

Then there was the simple traffic stop in Overseas Market for a missing light above a car’s license plate. The driver turned out to be a convicted felon and the gun that was found in his car was a stolen Miami police weapon.

“The guy we arrested was a crack dealer who had just traded a crack rock for the gun,” Betz said. “He didn’t have any drugs on him when we stopped him, but he ended up getting 18 years for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.”

And somewhere in town, there’s a dog named Frank, named for the Key West police officer who rescued him and his siblings, as tiny puppies, from a hot, locked car that was parked on Front Street.

“I couldn’t keep any of the puppies, but when we got them out of the car and turned them over to the SPCA, one of the ladies there said they’d named one of the male puppies Frank, after me, so that was pretty cool. They were really small when we got to them, and I love all animals,” says Officer Frank Betz, flipping mentally through a decade of arrests, incidents, citations and investigations, looking for standout stories. “We’ve saved puppies, kittens, iguanas, a great white heron and a pelican.”

The “we” is Betz and his bike patrol partner Officer Scott Standerwick. The pair have been patrolling Duval Street and the downtown area on two wheels for the past two years.

“Downtown, we can respond faster on bikes than we can in cars,” Betz said. “Plus, as part of our community policing initiative, it gives people a better chance to come up and speak with us in person.”

In addition to the animals, they’ve also saved or turned around at least a few human lives.

“One of the most satisfying things happened when I was contacted on my personal Facebook page by a former drug addict I used to deal with all the time,” Betz recalled. “She wrote to tell me she’s doing better, had gotten help and was starting college,” he said. “That’s one of the things that makes you glad you’re out there every day.”

Betz has been out there every day since 2006, when the city sponsored him as a recruit for the six-week police academy.

Betz already had his bachelor’s degree in criminology from University of South Florida in Tampa.

“Once I got my degree, I stayed in Tampa for a few years, working and having fun,” he said. “I worked at golf courses to play free golf; I drove a limo, oh, and I got my captain’s license because my brother and I started a Duck tour up there for a few years, but the 9/11 attacks sort of killed tourism the year we started it.”

The captain’s license came in handy, though, because while Betz was down here vacationing in the Keys around 2006, he was offered a three-month job with SeaCamp.

“So I got to spend three months taking kids fishing on the boat every day,” he said.

That was time enough to get him hooked on the Florida Keys, so Betz accepted the city’s offer for a police academy sponsorship and after six months in the academy, he became a road patrol officer for the Key West Police Department.

He spent six years working a DUI patrol on the midnight shift.

“That’s where people will know me from, is the DUI patrol,” he said with a knowing smile. “I was always in the median on Flagler at 16th Street or by 5th Street and the Boulevard by Kim’s Kuban. People hit the curb around there all the time, or run the red light.

“People always ask me what’s the most shocking thing I’ve encountered as a cop, and really, the stupidity of people surprises me every day, every single day. But I wouldn’t trade it for the world. And thank God there was no police officer jobs opening in Tampa for at least three years, because that brought me down here.”

“Down here” also brought Betz and his wife, Julie, together.

The two have been married for “two years and six days,” Betz said proudly.

And that rescued puppy is no longer the only tiny being named for Frank Betz. He and Julie welcomed their son, Frank, Jr., into the world eight months ago.

“That’s been the most amazing thing,” he said happily.

