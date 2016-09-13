Florida Keys News
Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Clerk given cease-and-desist notice
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

Monroe County government’s top attorney sent a cease-and-desist notice to outgoing Clerk of the Court Amy Heavilin recently outlining concerns about possible deleted emails and the cancellation of critical contracts. The letter also threatened contacting the governor about possibly suspending her of her duties.

The concerns have been mostly resolved but the county is sti...

