'Canes fall to Mater in tourney title match

The Coral Shores High School volleyball team captured second place on Saturday in the Princeton Christian tournament in Miami-Dade County.

Mater Academy took home the first-place hardware, topping the Hurricanes in the championship match.

In their opener, Coral Shores fell to Mater 2-0 (22-25, 13-25), but came back with a 2-0 win over the host Princeton Christian (25-...