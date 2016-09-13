Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Hospital board wants new legal opinion
Monday’s three-and-a-half-hour meeting of the Lower Florida Keys Hospital District board included a few heated exchanges, but wasn’t as contentious as some had expected.
The board of the hospital taxing district wants to know once and for all what, if any, authority it has over the operation of Lower Keys Medical Center, which is currently leased to the for-profit Commu...
