Will back those who support GMO testing
The Mosquito Control Board is "fiddling while Rome burns." They should authorize the GMO test immediately.
I just returned from Europe where all my friends asked if it was still safe to come to the Keys. Today, the Miami Herald documents the economic impact already felt in Miami in just a few weeks.
A word about regulators: In Europe, Naled — used here in Monroe...
