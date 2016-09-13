Florida Keys News
Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Add to FacebookAdd to Twitter
SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Morgan Bentley

Q: How long have you been playing your sports?

A: I’ve been on the swim club team since I was 5 and running track I started my freshman year.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports?

A: I’ve played a lot of stuff, I used to do taekwondo, volleyball, I tried out soccer once, but swimming just stuck with me.

Q: What is it about swim...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Sports
'Canes fall to Mater in tourney title match
Tuesday, September 13, 2016 -
0 comments
Senior Spotlight: Daisy Rodriguez
Monday, September 12, 2016 -
0 comments
League changes to include Upper Keys, flag in pads
Sunday, September 11, 2016 -
0 comments
Lady Conchs fall short, boys surface for win
Sunday, September 11, 2016 -
0 comments
Senior spotlight: Hayley Gorman
Sunday, September 11, 2016 -
0 comments
Conchs, Dolphins use tourney to prepare for rematch, year
Sunday, September 11, 2016 -
0 comments