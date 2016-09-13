Drunken man charged with burglary

MARATHON — A drunken man found rummaging through a trailer looking for sunglasses was arrested early Monday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Sims, 26, of Marathon, was charged with felony burglary.

The resident in Galway Bay Mobile Home Park, 1361 Overseas Highway, awoke at 3:30 a.m., walked out of his bedroom and...