1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 a.m. and bathed. At 8 a.m., barometer 29.60, thermometer 86, wind east southeast 2, clouds 4. My knee is less swollen this morning. I had a wet cloth on it all night and bathed it well before I went to bed. Babe is 3 months old today and is quite well, weighs 14 pounds. Tried the case of...

