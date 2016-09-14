Search continues for new hospital boss

The hunt for a permanent CEO of Lower Keys Medical Center continues, interim CEO Stephen Pennington said during Monday’s meeting of the hospital taxing district board.

“I’ll be here until we find a permanent CEO, and then I’ll oversee that person as the regional vice president,” Pennington said. “But the search is coming along slowly because we’re being very picky.”

Pennington answered several questions and tried to offer the district board some assurances about improvements that are occurring at the hospital, which recently received a one-star rating out of a possible five stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

The hospital has ended all legal actions against patients with outstanding hospital bills, Pennington said, adding that another area needing improvement is communication, both internal and external.

The public and patients will have an unprecedented chance to address the closed-door, hospital governing board during a one-hour open forum that precedes the next meeting of the hospital board of trustees. The open session will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in the clinical classroom at the hospital, 5900 College Road.

District board member John Padget, during Monday’s meeting, told Pennington, “The other rumor in the community is that there are financial bonuses or payments going to ER doctors who send a patient up on the LifeNet helicopter. Is that true? And how could you prove it? You, Mr. Pennington, inherited a situation in which it was clear that not everyone was offered the free transportation flight. Absent a life-and-death emergency, I’d like to be assured that all patients are given their options, and told about the timeliness of one helicopter over the other, as well as the cost of one versus the other.”

Pennington agreed and said there have been no financial relationships between the LifeNet helicopter and the hospital or its doctors.

His report then moved onto employee recruitment, and he told the district board that the hospital had embarked on the “most aggressive nurse recruitment plan I’ve ever seen.”

Board member Kathy Ovide suggested he also consider a re-recruitment strategy in which he contacts people who formerly worked at the hospital and left under the previous leadership of former CEO Nicki Will, who resigned in July.

“What’s being done to repair the relationships with quality people who left the hospital?” Ovide asked. “They already have homes here, so they wouldn’t have to worry about finding a place to live here. Just in my small circle, I probably know five or six people who used to work at the hospital and left, but who might now consider returning.”

Pennington asked for their names and promised to follow up.

The district will reconvene for a special meeting in about a month to choose the law firm that will offer a second opinion on their authority. The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting takes place Dec. 12.

