Two charged with racing motorcycles
CUDJOE KEY — Two teenagers accused of racing motorcycles Sunday afternoon were arrested, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Both 17-year-olds were charged with careless driving and operating an unregistered vehicle. One of them faces additional charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement and driving with no license.
Sgt. Ken Fri...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.