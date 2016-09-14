Florida Keys News
Fourth case of Zika confirmed
Mosquito Control: Case in Big Pine Key
State health officials have confirmed a fourth case of travel-related Zika virus in the Florida Keys, with the latest case reported in Big Pine Key.
Department of Health officials in Tallahassee would not say the exact location in Monroe County were the case was documented. However, Florida Keys Mosquito Control District officials confirmed that the person who contracted the dise...
