Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Marathon Manor rears its $7M head
School officials have to start thinking — once again — about what they want to do with Marathon Manor, the defunct nursing home the board bought in 2006 for $7.2 million.
“Would it be wise for us to move forward with an open-ended RFP for that property? That’s just a question we’re asking internally that you should be aware of,” Superintende...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.