Imagine hearing music that would make you want to murder the person standing next to you. This is one of the plot lines of John Horner Jacobs' “Southern Gods,” an arcane story of blues and murder.

This book was one of those impulse purchases I picked up because of the musical premise, but it turned out to be far better than I expected. The story takes place in 1951, when blues was still considered by many to be the devil’s music. Scott Phelps (i.e. Sam Phillips) at Helios Records (i.e. Sun Records) at 706 Union Ave., Memphis (same address as Sun), hires Lewis “Bull” Ingram, a huge World War II veteran working as a debt collector for a local loan shark, to find two men: Earl Freeman, his missing salesman, and Ramblin’ John Hastur, a mysterious blues man whose mesmerizing and powerful music being played on an Arkansas pirate radio station is rumored to literally drive people insane and make them homicidal. Hastur has purportedly sold his soul to the devil. Phelps can’t resist wanting to sign him up. Freeman has gone missing while he was on the road promoting Helios’s new artists.

Bull is a tortured man, rough around the edges, who is living by his wits and his huge fists. He’s the kind of guy you seek out when you have a job that needs doing when the extent of what it takes to get it done is irrelevant. At times he seemed like a nicer version of Robert Mitchum’s character in “Cape Fear.” He takes Phelp’s assignment and finds himself thrust into a small, strange, uncivilized backwoods Arkansas town that is a southern Lovecraftian nightmare complete with Elder Gods mythos; gibbering ichor-spewing corpses; mad cultists; twisting, writhing, tentacle abominations; and religious apocrypha. It doesn’t take Bull long to realize he is in over his head. Throw in a renegade Catholic priest, a copy of the “Necronomicon,” a spiteful mother almost surely destined to be a minion of the forces of evil and an innocent young girl who will be used as a sacrificial victim. And, of course, since it is in the deep South, there is a final confrontation on a river boat.

Paralleling this plot is the story of Sarah Williams Reichardt, a young mother who has retreated to her Arkansas family mansion after taking one too many punches from her drunken, abusive husband. Sarah is looking for hope and something or someone to believe in. Eventually Sarah’s and Bull’s stories intertwine.

The characters are well drawn. Bull is a disenfranchised, cynical veteran, who has not yet totally surrendered to cynicism. Sarah is a tough survivor of an abusive marriage. Sarah’s daughter, Franny, is innocent and kind and helps melt the wall around Bull. Father Andrez, the renegade Catholic priest, is the books’ repository of knowledge relating to the dark arts and the lore of the Elder Gods.

I do not recommend this book to the squeamish reader. It gets bloody. There are some very graphic and disturbing acts both committed and discussed in the book. There are depictions of rituals and mutilations which are used to convey the level of horror and depravity that the book’s characters are up against.

"Southern Gods” is part H.P. Lovecraft and part noir. The writing is sharp, and it is tightly plotted. The dialogue is well drawn. The end is gruesome. This author is ready, willing and able to explore depravity and extreme violence. He doesn’t play it safe with his characters or his narrative, which blends the Cthulhu Mythos and the blues into a coherent Southern gothic package. It’s mythos fiction but is written in a more literary style with a Southern flair.

