Rett fight expands with purple-tie gala

ISLAMORADA — Michelle Bennett is having a productive fall.

She’s busy planning the Purple Pumpkin Gala, a fundraiser for Rett Syndrome research that will take place on Oct. 1, and all the pieces are falling together. Her 5-year-old son, Reef, and her 3-year-old daughter, Stella, have both started the school year and they are doing well. And she and her husband, Travis, are expecting their third child in February.

But flashback to a year and a half ago, and the future wasn’t quite so rosy for the Bennett family. That was when Stella was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome.

“We are just beginning to catch our breaths from the devastating diagnosis,” Michelle Bennett told the Free Press last October.

Rett Syndrome is named after Dr. Andreas Rett, the doctor who in 1954 first identified the neurological disorder’s hallmark symptoms, which include hand-wringing and putting hands in the mouth.

The child develops normally between 6 to 18 months, but then around ages 1 to 4, there are rapid deteriorations of social, language and motor skills. There’s a plateau from ages 2 to 10, with the final stage of Rett being after age 10. Many with Rett are not able to walk.

The rare condition only affects girls, about one in 10,000 to 15,000, and it has elements of Alzheimer’s and autism.

Fortunately for Stella, the syndrome was detected early in her life, and physical and occupational therapy keeps her strong and stable.

“Stella is actually doing fantastic in comparison to last year,” Bennett said last week. “She’s holding firm where she’s at. We haven’t seen any regressions, thank goodness.”

Bennett focuses on the positive aspects of the diagnosis, which are the connections she has made through rettsyndrome.org, an organization that raises money for research and also provides support for affected families.

“I have angels looking all over us. It’s been crazy, all the connections we made last year,” she said. “Rettsyndrome.org approached me. They were super-pleased with everything they had seen with purple pumpkins. It was inundating their [social media] feeds.”

Last October, Bennett with her friend Jeanine Spaulding created a campaign to raise awareness. October is Rett Syndrome Awareness Month, and purple is the color for the condition. So Bennett painted 40 pumpkins purple and delivered them to Upper Keys businesses to put on display. Then she and her husband offered to donate $1 for every person who held a sign that said, “Help find a cure for Rett. We Love you Stella,” and posted it on Facebook.

“We donated over $4,000 last year,” Bennett said. “I said, ‘Give me a year. We’ll do more next year.’ And if I’m going to do something, it’ll be big and grand.”

Rettsyndrome.org staffers “were blown away by the community and the purple pumpkin thing,” Bennett said, and they backed her plan to have a fundraising gala at the Islander Resort.

“We are hoping to raise $50,000 to $100,000,” she said. “We’re pretty confident we can make that goal.”

She estimates that about 200 people will attend.

Through the organization’s former board chair, Kathryn Kissam, Bennett and her husband met Kevin Black, who is the older brother of country singer Clint Black. Kevin Black lost his daughter Cortney to the disorder in 2003 when she was 16.

“Honestly, I’m so proud to say that Kevin has become one of our friends,” she said. “We made a great connection with him at [the rettsyndrome.org] family conference in Chicago. He and my husband spent a lot of time together. He understands the toll it takes on the father.”

Kevin Black, who like his brother is a singer/songwriter, will be performing at the gala and autographing copies of his book about Rett, “Raising a Hand.” The formal affair will also feature champagne upon arrival, cocktails, a sit-down dinner, auctions and dancing to a live band.

In addition, the winners of this year’s hand-painted pumpkin contest will be announced, the final phase of another awareness campaign Bennett created during the summer. She had businesses sponsor local artists to decorate resin pumpkins, which are currently on display at locations throughout the Upper Keys. The public can still vote for their favorite painted pumpkin by going to the locations and giving a $1 donation to rettsyndrome.org.

“It’s hands-down a beautiful event,” Bennett said about the “purple-tie” gala. She gives full credit to her committee members for helping her organize, including Spaulding, Shanti Cope, Stephanie Scuderi, Claudia Stober, Danielle Hill, Mike Forster, Amber Naz, Judith Rhodes, Kara Lundgren, Cerise Pinder and Lindsay Poetz.

Rettsyndrome.org Chairman Peter White said Bennett and Kissam “have done incredible work to bring the community together for an extraordinary cause.”

All proceeds from each ticket sold will go to rettsyndrome.org’s research efforts, which focus on accelerating treatments through clinical testing.

Bennett remains optimistic. “We’re definitely going to see a cure in our daughter’s lifetime,” she said.

Tickets for the Purple Pumpkin Gala are $225 each and can be purchased at rettsyndrome.org/purplepumpkingala. The event will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Islander Resort, 82100 Overseas Highway. To see a list of businesses that are displaying the hand-painted pumpkins for the contest, go to facebook.com/purplepumpkingala.

