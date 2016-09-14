Students: Scholarship program changes lives

MONROE COUNTY — The Take Stock in Children college scholarship program in Monroe County is currently accepting applications for more students. Recent high school and college graduates who participated in the program say it was a game changer for them. Many are the first generation in their families to attend college.

“It changed my life entirely,” Joey Guminski, 18, told the Free Press. He is currently attending Florida Polytechnic University and majoring in computer science engineering. He graduated from Key West High School last June.

“If you have the eligibility to apply and get in, it’s a must-do. It can change your life. It’s the best thing that can ever happen to you,” he said.

Guminski describes a feeling of relief with the weight of college tuition off of his back. He was accepted into the Take Stock program as a seventh-grader, and he met the requirements until he graduated high school, which included maintaining a 2.5 grade point average. As a result, he received a four-year scholarship, which pays for complete tuition and fees for schools in the state of Florida. He also qualified for a two-year housing scholarship.

But a college scholarship wasn’t the only thing that Take Stock gave him. He is grateful to the support of Mindy Conn, who is a Take Stock college success coach but was also Guminski’s mentor, a different position in the organization.

“My life in middle school wasn’t the best. There was a lot of drama, a lot of bad stuff, especially during eighth grade,” Guminski said, explaining that his father passed away while he was in seventh grade and he moved between his grandparents’ and parents’ homes during high school.

“Take Stock was always there for me. If I needed someone to talk to, [Conn] was there for me,” he said, pointing out that he “loves her as family.”

According to Chuck Licis, program coordinator for Monroe County, Take Stock currently has 220 students, and he has a goal of adding 50 students by the end of October.

“The Take Stock in Children program has been offering scholarships, mentors, and hope to our academically eligible students from low income households for 17 years in Monroe County,” he said.

Once accepted into the program, children are matched with college success coaches, who meet with them regularly to discuss grades and college plans, and mentors, who offer more personal support and guidance on a weekly basis.

While students who successfully complete the program can get full tuition and fees for any of the 12 state universities or 28 state colleges in Florida, Take Stock will not cover full tuition at a private or an out-of-state college or university. But students who choose to enroll in a private or an out-of-state school can also apply for additional assistance, such as institutional scholarships or federal grants, to help defray the cost.

Katrina Wiatt, a Take Stock college success coach in the Middle Keys, noted that students can take “an alternative path” after high school for their secondary education.

She coached Thomas Davis, who graduated Marathon High School in 2011 and went on to complete a certificate in marine mechanics at Universal Technical Institute in Orlando. The school was paid for by Take Stock. Thomas now works as a mechanic at Cannon Marine in Marathon.

Davis, 24, said that covering UTI’s tuition would have been a strain for him and his parents, who both work in construction.

“It changed my life’s outcome because without them, financially I wouldn’t have been able to do it,” he said of Take Stock. “There would have been no secondary education beyond high school without the financial support.”

Francine Swadley-Lemay, 28, is so grateful to Take Stock that she is currently serving as a mentor to a Coral Shores High School student in Tavernier. Swadley-Lemay graduated Coral Shores in 2006 and majored in communications at Florida Gulf Coast University. She currently runs a lifestyle blog that she created, keystoislandliving.com.

“[Take Stock] gave me the extra bit of confidence,” she said. “I was able to afford the education I wanted. It was a great mentoring program in school. It was like having an extra cheerleader.”

She is still friends with her own mentor, Michelle Sutter.

Ryan Cziko is now pursuing a mechanical engineering degree at Florida State University. Last year, he graduated with not only a high school diploma from Key West Collegiate Academy but also with an associate’s degree from Florida Keys Community College. The 18-year-old said his life would have taken quite a different path without Take Stock.

“I’d probably have two jobs, trying to pay rent,” he said.

He was formerly a food runner at a restaurant on Stock Island and an associate at Divers Direct.

Cziko is the first generation in his family to go to college. His father is a bartender.

“My dad cried when I walked across the stage [at graduation],” he said. “He’s a big dude who doesn’t show emotion. When he found out I had a scholarship, he was ecstatic.”

Take Stock in Children Monroe County is accepting applications until Sept. 23. Email or call Licis at chuck.licis@keysschools.com or 305-293-1549 for more information.

