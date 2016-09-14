Citizen's Voice
“I appreciate the comment by the writer about Netflix. Now I realize the problem isn’t mine. I was notified yesterday that they hadn’t received three of my DVDs. They were all sent within the last two weeks and, like the writer, I don’t get new ones. I even called last week because I was still showing one that I had sent back a month ago that they had never received and...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.