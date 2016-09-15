1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:20 a.m. and bathed. At 8:30 a.m., barometer 29.60, thermometer 87, wind east northeast 3, clouds 4. Leg better; had it bandaged all night. The bark Broosa of Boston, Perice master, laden with Guano from the Caribbean Sea put in yesterday with 6 feet of water in her hold. Consigned to Asa Tift. Sen. ... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.