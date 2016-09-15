Students design prosthetic flipper for turtle

Walk away without beaming. Go ahead, try it. You can’t do it.

No one can hear the story of Lola, the sea turtle, without feeling better about the world and some of the people in it.

“It’s one of the coolest things I’ve done in my whole career,” said renowned Florida Keys veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader, the smile evident in his voice. And Mader has done some seriously cool stuff with some of the most captivating animals in the world. “This is one of those feel-good stories everyone needs to hear.”

So here goes...

Meet Lola, an adult Kemp’s ridley sea turtle who was rescued in 2002 from the Gulf of Mexico. Her front right flipper had become hopelessly tangled in fishing line that cut off the circulation.

Veterinarians at the Dallas World Aquarium had to amputate the injured flipper and Lola lived at the Dallas facility until 2007, when she was donated to the Key West Aquarium.

“She managed, but it was really tough for her to swim in a straight line,” said Greg Gerwin, curator of the Key West Aquarium. “She struggled and would just sort of swim in circles and rest on the bottom of the enclosure. You could tell she wasn’t necessarily happy.”

But that all changed last week when three graduate students from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts fitted Lola with a prosthetic flipper that they designed and manufactured specifically for her as part of their Major Qualifying Project, a requirement for graduation.

“These students are absolutely amazing,” Gerwin said, echoing Mader’s sentiments.

For more than a year, engineering students Iok Wong, Samantha Varela and Vivian Liang studied the movements, mechanics, water resistance and density of Lola’s healthy flipper using video and measurements from the aquarium staff.

“This isn’t just a little piece of plastic attached to Lola’s stump,” Mader said. “This took them almost two years and they produced a 124-page thesis that is way, way over my head, with the physics involved, the hydrodynamics and the modeling and tests they performed using different prototypes in wind and fluid machines. Plus, they had to create the prosthetic using a material that was similar in density to actual body tissue from a turtle, because if it was too dense, it would weigh the turtle down and make her sink, and if it was too light, it would make her float like a kid wearing water wings.”

The students found a specialized silicone material that works perfectly, and they created a mold for the flipper using a 3-D printer so it can be easily replicated.

They arrived at the Key West Aquarium on Sept. 6 for Lola’s first fitting.

Like dogs that have to wear cones after surgery to keep them away from their stitches, all animals typically fight and reject any foreign object that is attached to their body, Mader said.

“We thought it would take Lola as long as two weeks to get accustomed to the prosthesis,” Mader said. “Instead, they put it over her stump and she was swimming across her pool within five minutes. It was truly incredible. These students deserve all the credit in the world.”

Mader and the students hope their design will be used on other turtles to prevent them from being euthanized.

“We often see turtles missing two flippers, and unfortunately, they usually have to be euthanized, and this new technology will save turtle’s lives,” Mader said.

Gerwin has watched Lola’s whole disposition improve in the past week.

“We leave it on her all day now, and just take it off her at night until she becomes 100 percent accustomed to it, but she doesn’t fight it one bit. Not a bit. I swear it’s like she knows we’re helping her, and now she swims across the the pool in a straight line, as if she’s showing it off.”

And with that, as if on cue Lola, who had been enjoying an afternoon nap in a shaded corner of her roomy enclosure, used her new blue flipper to push off the side of the pen and do a few laps, swimming in a perfectly straight line, before settling back in the shade.

“Thank God there’s still engineering students in this world who care about more than Pokemon,” Gerwin said. “They’re changing the world and saving lives.”

“It’s a mixed up, muddled up, shook up world, except for Lola. Lo lo lo lo Lola....”

mmiles@keysnews.com