Convicted felon caught with weapons, drugs
A man accused of being a convicted felon in possession of guns and pills was arrested Tuesday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Nelson Sawyer, 44, of Key West, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Deputy John McGee stopped the...
