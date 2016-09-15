'Camera Obscura' offers different view of Cuba

The concept of the "Camara Obscura" dates back to the 5th century BC. Literally meaning "dark room" in Latin, the process began with a lightproof room and a pinhole-sized opening on one wall. An image of the outside world would be projected onto the opposing wall, albeit upside down, yet still visible. The physics of light states that light travels in a straight line and when the rays of light pass through a small hole, they scatter and reform on a flat surface that is parallel to the hole.

Yes, I know that sounds strange, but it really does work. Even Leonardo Da Vinci dabbled in it. The process was used by artists that would trace the image onto paper or canvas to achieve more lifelike results, as well as to safely observe solar eclipses.

Eventually, in the 1800s, light sensitive materials (film) were used, the cameras got smaller and smaller and before you knew it, everyone became an "iPhonographer."

Anyway, located on the top floor of the Gomez Vila building in “Plaza Vieja” in Old Havana, is Latin America’s only “Camara Obscura." Using a turret-mounted lens, operators can spin the lens 360 degrees with the reflected image projected onto a huge, white disc. At first glance, the image appears still, but upon closer inspection, waving flags, pedestrians and arguably the world’s largest living classic car museum brings the image to life.

On some days, it is even possible to see people washing their dishes through kitchen windows.

Lastly, if you’re crazy enough to visit Cuba in the summertime, the nominal entry fee is well worth the frigid A/C that’s pumped into the viewing room.