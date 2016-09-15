Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Thursday, September 15, 2016
Bug board scales back building
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

The Florida Keys Mosquito Control board scaled back the size of its Lower Keys facility and in turn reduced the amount of the proposed property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year.

Prior to Wednesday’s meeting, the board was considering a 40 percent tax hike for the 2016-17 fiscal year to help fund a facility on Big Coppitt Key that came in $2 million over budget at $4.5 mi...

