1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:20 and walked on the beach, my leg being better. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.58, thermometer 87, wind east by south 4, clouds 2. Went home before 10 and remained all day reading papers.

1897: John J. Philbrick died at 57. He was from Keane, New Hampshire, and came to Key West in the U.S. Navy durin...