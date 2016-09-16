Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Friday, September 16, 2016
'ALL GROWN UP'
Marathon City Hall officially opens
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

More than 15 years after incorporation, the city of Marathon officially grew up Thursday as city staff members moved out of the work trailers they had been in for nearly 10 years and into the new City Hall building.

On Thursday, Marathon City Council and City Manager Chuck Lindsey held a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by state and local elected leaders.

“This...

