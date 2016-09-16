Florida Keys News
Mallory Square project stalls again
BY Scott Unger Key West Citizen
A 2010 proposal for a seafood restaurant on Mallory Square will have to wait at least another month before coming to fruition.
The Key West Planning Board postponed a vote on development plans for the property to give restauranteur Joe Walsh time to come to terms with his neighbors.
Several community members spoke against the project at Thursday’s meeting, citin...
