KEY WEST

Fire captain honored for 20 years of service

Key West Fire Chief Michael Davila recently presented Capt. Gregory Barroso a gold watch in honor of his 20 years of service to the city.

Barroso started as a firefighter in 1996 and was promoted to a driver/engineer in 2008. In 2013, he moved to the Fire Marshal’s office, where he became a captain and inspector.

“Greg just last year was the lead ins...