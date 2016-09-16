OGILDO SORIANO
(Lovingly known as “Mr. Pinder”)
Ogildo Soriano passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2016 in Key West, Florida surrounded by the love and care of his family. He was born Aug. 23, 1924, and was preceded in death by his parents, Juan Soriano and Paubla Casas, his dear sister Aida Canalejo and his nephew John Anthony Boza. He is survived by his...
