Coinstar thief makes off with thousands
KEY WEST — A former manager at Winn-Dixie accused of making fake Coinstar vouchers and stealing more than $4,000 was arrested Wednesday, according to police.
Yosmany Alvarez-Dominguez, 29, of Stock Island, was charged with one felony count of grand theft and 33 counts of felony counts of scheming to defraud.
Police were called to the store at 27...
