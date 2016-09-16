Lawsuit filed over grinder pumps

Monroe County and the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority have roughly 30 days to respond to the latest lawsuit attempting to block the two government agencies from placing sewage grinder pumps on private property.

Louise Delany and Gail Kulikowsky, of Big Pine Key, have filed the lawsuit demanding the two government agencies use their own right of way to place the grinder pumps and use their own electricity to run the pumps.

“This is an integral part of the system and it is the FKAA and the county’s responsibility to maintain them on their own property,” their attorney Kevin Hoyes said.

Assistant County Attorney Cynthia Hall had not reviewed the lawsuit in detail as of Thursday and could not comment.

Many Big Pine Key residents have fought the county and the FKAA about the grinder pumps, arguing they will fail and be expensive to maintain, and that the agencies should provide a gravity sewage collection system instead, which it has in other sections of the Lower Keys served by the Cudjoe Regional Wastewater Treatment System.

Hoyes questioned why the county and the FKAA chose to place the low pressure system with the grinder pumps in some neighborhoods and not in other ones just streets away.

“They should have done it for all or none,” Hoyes said.

If the lawsuit is successful, other homeowners could also refuse to grant access to their property. The FKAA opened the Cudjoe Regional plant last year and hundreds of homeowners have already begun to connect to it. Big Pine Key will be one of the last neighborhoods to connect to the plant, which could occur by the end of November according to the FKAA.

This is the second time a group of Big Pine Key residents have taken the grinder pump issue to court.

Nearly two years ago, a group called Dump the Pumps used the grinder pump issue to challenge the state’s Department of Environmental Protection’s permit for the Cudjoe Regional Waster System.

A state Department of Administrative Hearings judge eventually ruled in favor of the FKAA and county, which argued the grinder pumps will work.

tohara@keysnews.com