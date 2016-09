Health

Here's how to make exercise a daily part of your life

By DANIEL REYNEN Citizen Columnist

Regular exercise provides a wide range of long-term benefits, yet nearly 80 percent of the American public fail to get the minimum amount recommended weekly. The Centers for Disease Control suggest at least 2.5 hours of moderate exercise or 1 hour and 15 minutes of intense exercise weekly. The average person spends more than twice that amount of time every day just watching television. So what&...