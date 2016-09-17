Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Saturday, September 17, 2016
Trauma Star X2
New air ambulance helicopter arrives
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay was pointing out the features of the new $2.5 million Sikorsky helicopter destined to be the new air ambulance for the Florida Keys last week when he pointed to the tail number — N911RR. 

“The last two letters don’t stand for Rick Ramsay — I want to get that out of the way first,” he said. “We chos...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Drug smugglers get 10 years in prison
Saturday, September 17, 2016
Feds approve new hogfish rules
Saturday, September 17, 2016
Drunken man riding manatees arrested
Saturday, September 17, 2016
Mosquito Control awaits state approval
Saturday, September 17, 2016
Woman charged in deadly crash
Saturday, September 17, 2016
Lawsuit filed over grinder pumps
Friday, September 16, 2016
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Code enforcement raids cosmetic shops
Saturday, September 17, 2016 -
Mallory Square project stalls again
Friday, September 16, 2016 -
State attorney probes clerk's office
Thursday, September 15, 2016 -
Fourth case of Zika confirmed
Wednesday, September 14, 2016 -
Rett fight expands with purple-tie gala
Wednesday, September 14, 2016 -
Clerk given cease-and-desist notice
Tuesday, September 13, 2016 -