Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Trauma Star X2
New air ambulance helicopter arrives
Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay was pointing out the features of the new $2.5 million Sikorsky helicopter destined to be the new air ambulance for the Florida Keys last week when he pointed to the tail number — N911RR.
“The last two letters don’t stand for Rick Ramsay — I want to get that out of the way first,” he said. “We chos...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.