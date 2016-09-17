Citizen's Voice

“Please tell me that it is a joke that our taxes are now going to pay for fireworks?! We’re helping the SPCA and now the rotary club. How many more non-profits are we going to have on the payroll? You are sucking the taxpayers dry, commissioners. Enough, already!”

“Instead of a ‘Gofundme’ account to eradicate iguanas, what we need is a good BBQ r...