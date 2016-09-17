Woman charged in deadly crash

A 25-year-old woman who rear-ended a motorcycle in August near Bay Point on U.S. 1 that resulted in a rider’s death turned herself in Friday afternoon on multiple drunken driving-related charges, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Mary Elizabeth Bailey of Key West was charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI resulting in seriously bodily injury, two counts of DUI with property damage and leaving the scene of a crash.

A warrant for her arrest was issued on Wednesday, according to the FHP.

The 1985 Harley-Davidson driven by Roger Walden, 55, of Key West, was southbound at Mile Marker 15 at 8:25 p.m. on Aug. 1 with Ronalyn Maile Sylvia, 43, also of Key West, seated behind him, according to the FHP. They were rear-ended by a Toyota RAV4 driven by Bailey, reports say.

Bailey reportedly hit the motorcycle and then dragged it under her car, said FHP Lt. Kathy McKinney. The motorcycle became dislodged, however, by the time she was stopped by law enforcement about a mile from the initial impact scene.

Walden was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami in critical condition and Sylvia was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center where she died, reports say. Neither was wearing a helmet, troopers said. Walden remains in rehabilitation on mainland Florida, McKinney said.

Bailey was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center and released, reports say.

Blood was drawn from Bailey and the recently returned lab results were given to the State Attorney’s Office, which then issued the arrest warrant, McKinney said.

A third vehicle, a 2016 Dodge Ram, driven by Gwendolyn Carter, 59, Key West, had minor damage, but it was not clear to troopers if the damage was a result of striking either of the other two vehicles or if it was due to debris from the crash.

Traffic was redirected along the bicycle path, but the road remained closed until 2 a.m.

Bailey remained at Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island Friday on $310,000 bail.

