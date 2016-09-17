Florida Keys News
Code enforcement raids cosmetic shops
BY Scott Unger Key West Citizen
Five of seven Old Town cosmetic stores were found in violation Thursday of city codes requiring them to provide full disclosure of prices following a surprise inspection.
The Key West Code Compliance Department issued notices of code violations to Mer D’or Paris, EO Investments, Predire Paris, Oro Gold 1 and Era Ageless, according to Code Compliance Director Jim Young.
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.