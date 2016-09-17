Florida Keys News
Coral Shores suffers first loss of football season, falling to King's Academy, 35-0
With the Southeastern Football Conference division leaders facing off Friday night, something had to give and it would be Coral Shores that suffered its first loss of the season following a 35-0 defeat in its first road game of the season at King’s Academy.
Going into the game, the Hurricanes had allowed only six points this season, but where torched by the Lions — whic...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.