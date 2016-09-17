Florida Keys News
Saturday, September 17, 2016
Coral Shores suffers first loss of football season, falling to King's Academy, 35-0
BY J.W. COOKE Citizen Staff
jwcooke@keysnews.com

With the Southeastern Football Conference division leaders facing off Friday night, something had to give and it would be Coral Shores that suffered its first loss of the season following a 35-0 defeat in its first road game of the season at King’s Academy.

Going into the game, the Hurricanes had allowed only six points this season, but where torched by the Lions — whic...

