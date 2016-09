Keys Homes

Overhauling

By Barbara Bowers Citizen Columnist

Seann and E.J. Miller instantly knew they had to tame the orange living-room walls, the tangerine walls in the kitchen and eventually, the emerald-green walls in the guest cottage: Tropical beauties though both houses were, even before they bought 1120 Curry Lane, the Millers knew the color scheme was not their style.

“From the top of the stairs you could see five shades of o...