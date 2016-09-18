Florida Keys Business Briefs
The Studios of Key West was recently awarded $5,000 by the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys through its 2016 “Vision 20/20” grant program.
The grant will support “Krik? Krak! An Evening of Haitian Culture and Music,” a new program in 2017 combining music, stories, food and dance for the Haitian community of Key West and for others to help build aware...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.