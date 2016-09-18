Florida Keys Business Briefs

The Studios of Key West was recently awarded $5,000 by the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys through its 2016 “Vision 20/20” grant program.

The grant will support “Krik? Krak! An Evening of Haitian Culture and Music,” a new program in 2017 combining music, stories, food and dance for the Haitian community of Key West and for others to help build aware...