For some, the generation “gap” is a euphemism. It’s more like a black hole. From words to work ethics, the young and not-so-young just often have trouble seeing eye-to-eye.

The three prominent generations in today’s workforce are Generation X and Baby Boomers and Millennials. Ironically, all three generations have similar complaints about each other: No respect, quick judgment, laziness and a know-it-all attitude.

The good news is that intergenerational relationships can teach us things we never would have learned from our peers. Boomers, Xers and Millennials have a lot to give each other, but we must first be open to receiving the lessons. Here are two important tips to help:

1) Understand before you judge

We know the generations are very different from each other, but do we ever stop to understand why? Each generation inherits a set of values from their parents. These values stem from the social, economic and political climate of the times. Baby Boomers learned their values from their parents, who were coming of age in the 1930s and ’40s, during a time of war and economic depression. Jobs were scarce, and as a result, people were loyal to their companies. They learned to value and respect authority.

Generation X’s parents adopted the values of the 1960s — a time of great political and social change marked by the Vietnam War, the Civil Rights Movement, the revival of the Women’s Movement. X’ers inherited values that taught them to live and think freely, experiment, and above all, question authority.

Millennials developed their values from their parents in the 1980’s — a time largely characterized by latch key kids, and during an era when technology and the world of computers opened up. They became independent communicators and most of their lives involve technology in some way or another.

Put these three generations in the workforce together, and it is easy to see why they clash. Boomers were taught that if someone with authority tells them to jump, they should ask “how high?” X’ers, on the other hand, learned to challenge authority, and Millennials, are completely independent.

The key, however, is not to pigeon hole people or even focus on the differences. Rather, it is to refrain from judgment. The problem isn’t a lack of respect; but a fundamental difference in values based on the temper of the times.

2) Speak their language

If you go to France and speak only English, chances are you’ll find communication frustrating. The same is true between different generations. All three generations have needs that can be met simply and in small ways. Making the effort to “speak the language” of another generation is key to communication. Here are a few things you can do:

Advice for Millennials

• Get off your computer and iPhone and talk.

• Find ways to work on a team.

• Communicate your ideas (instead of just doing them).

Advice for Generation X’ers

• Go out of your way to show respect.

• Tap into the wisdom of Boomers

• Be patient with Millenials — communicate on their terms

Advice for Boomers

• Give Xer’s and Millennials breathing space to experiment.

• Be a little more flexible with time.

• Let them teach you, especially when it comes to the latest technology

In the end, remember the words of the great Roman poet, Ovid, “Things don’t change. We do.” Neither Millennials, Xers or Boomers will ever change each other, so the best we can do is to change ourselves through our expectations and judgments of one another. Every time we take a step toward the goal of non-judgment, the gap between the generations gets incrementally smaller.

