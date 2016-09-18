Air Force increases support of JIATF South

Key West residents may not know much about the counter drug-smuggling facility on the Truman Waterfront, but rest assured, some of this nation’s and allied nations top leaders are up to speed on Joint Interagency Task Force South.

JIATF South is an intelligence-gathering organization made up of all military branches, as well as civilian law enforcement agencies such as the Drug Enforcement Agency and Customs and Border Protection. Most of the cocaine and marijuana seized in the Caribbean Sea occurs via JIATF efforts and its partner agencies from allied nations.

And things just got a little harder on drug cartels looking to get cocaine into the U.S.

For the past month, military-focused media organizations have been noting the increased use of Air Force assets in the Caribbean Sea in support of JIATF South. Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James told reporters that the Air Force is moving more aircraft in the Southern Command that would be “of training benefit to our forces, but also contributing to counter drug and counter transnational crime commission,” according to dodbuzz.com, an online defense and acquisition journal.

That report followed a longer story from military.com earlier this year in which James told that journal, “A little U.S. goes a long way in much of Latin America. And I intend to look for more ways to get what I call a double bang for our U.S. training buck. I’m going to be looking for additional ways to replicate these types of examples more broadly to leverage other training missions, other aircraft, perhaps helicopter sorties.”

Last year and this year, The Citizen reported the arrival of the black, sleek B-1B bomber aircraft at Boca Chica Field directly in support of JIATF South. Those bombers are part of the above referenced effort by the Air Force.

That military press company reported that between Aug. 22-26 this year, JIATF efforts, along with the Air Force (as well as normal Coast Guard and other assets) crews, nabbed nearly seven tons of cocaine.

The aircraft involved in operations is an alphabet soup of myriad aircraft, including HC-130s, DH-8s, B-1Bs, B-52s, AWACS, JSTARS, Global Hawks, KC-135s and KC-10s, James told military.com. She added that space and cyber assets were also used, but she didn’t elaborate on what that included.

“JIATF South’s success formula includes robust information sharing and strong interagency and international partnerships,” JIATF South commanding officer Coast Guard Rear. Adm. Christopher Tomney told The Citizen in a prepared statement. “Each task force partner provides valuable information, capabilities, assets and/or authorities that lead to effective collaboration and synchronization against regional threats. The Air Force is a mission critical partner that provides cutting edge technology and capability leading to improved effectiveness by other task force partners in their ability to detect and ultimately interdict illicit traffickers. The innovative use of Air Force platforms has benefited both the Air Force and JIATF South through increased proficiency of U.S. air crews while providing much needed maritime patrol aircraft coverage.”

Residents are likely not going to see much of the Air Force aircraft involved as James explained the plane’s use coincides with long-range training requirements for pilots, meaning they likely won’t be coming and going from Boca Chica Field as much.

Even so, Naval Air Station Key West remains open for them if needed, said NAS Key West Air Operations Officer Luke “Crash” Barradell.

“We have runways, ramp space, fuel and controllers, so we are able to provide support for those joint services and government agencies that are here on missions,” Barradell said. “We recently hosted the Air Force 9th Bomber Squadron detachment, which flew B1-B missions in support of JIATF South. This was the second time the B1-Bs had detached here. The first was in July 2015, also in support of JIATF South. Other recent detachments that have utilized the airfield include the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida National Guard’s 151st Aviation Regiment, as well as the Marine Corps flying AV-8B Harriers.”

The last three were not in Key West in support of JIATF South.

It all points to the government’s commitment and reliance on JIATF South being its tip of the spear in counter narcotics smuggling, just southwest of Fort Zachary State Park where residents and tourists flock on the beach mostly unaware of the heavy-hitting organization just a stone’s throw away.

alinhardt@keysnews.com