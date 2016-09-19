Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Monday, September 19, 2016
County to meet twice this week
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

The Monroe County Commission will hold two meetings this week, with one today trying to come up with a plan to make up an expected $3.4 million shortfall to cover employees’ health benefits.

The commission will hold the special meeting to make decisions about the employee health insurance plan when it meets at 10 a.m. today at the Marathon Government Center.

The...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
New Pro Bono program provides legal assistance
Monday, September 19, 2016
Melroy takes over at Tropic Cinema
Monday, September 19, 2016
Air Force increases support of JIATF South
Sunday, September 18, 2016
FDOT: NRB study done by November
Sunday, September 18, 2016
Doctor and LKMC remain at odds
Sunday, September 18, 2016
Trauma Star X2
Saturday, September 17, 2016
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
City Commission wants happy pets
Monday, September 19, 2016 -
Commissioner questions KOTS funding
Sunday, September 18, 2016 -
Code enforcement raids cosmetic shops
Saturday, September 17, 2016 -
Mallory Square project stalls again
Friday, September 16, 2016 -
State attorney probes clerk's office
Thursday, September 15, 2016 -
Fourth case of Zika confirmed
Wednesday, September 14, 2016 -