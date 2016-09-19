Florida Keys News
City Commission wants happy pets
BY Scott Unger Key West Citizen
Happy pets make happy kids, according to the Key West City Commission.
The board will vote to use $148,800 of BP oil money (set aside for youth and recreational activities) to assist in construction of a new shelter for the Florida Keys SPCA at its meeting Tuesday.
“The construction of a new animal shelter by the FKSPCA, on property leased from the City of Key W...
