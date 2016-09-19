Melroy takes over at Tropic Cinema

Like a doctor vowing first to do no harm, Paul Melroy envisions a “seamless, painless transition” as he takes the helm as the new executive director at the Tropic Cinema.

Melroy replaces Matthew Helmerich, who resigned the position last month to focus on his family’s trust — and to enjoy the Tropic Cinema from the theater seats, and not the second-floor offices.

“Matthew did wonderful work, and people here feel so warmly about this place, I really love that,” said Melroy, who comes to Key West from Austin, Texas, where he was the managing director for Conspirare, a vocal ensemble that won a Grammy last year for Best Choral Performance. Before that, he spent 15 years with the Atlanta Opera.

“We’re thrilled,” said Holly Merrill, chairman of the Tropic’s board of directors that hired Melroy. “Paul’s experience in both the nonprofit and performing arts world will be an incredible asset for the Tropic. We feel very fortunate to have him.

In his short time here, Melroy said, he has already recognized how passionate and supportive people are of the Tropic Cinema, calling it a “cornerstone of the community.”

“And I’m not planning any seismic shifts or drastic changes to the formula,” he said, adding that the usual moviegoer isn’t likely to notice anything different. The theater will continue to show a mix of wide-release and independent films, while also hosting special events and collaborations with other nonprofits.

“Hopefully people will just see business as usual,” said Melroy, a South Jersey native who spent most of his adult life in Atlanta before moving to Austin. “We’ll continue to screen the best films possible. Because of my passion for music and the arts, you might see a few more presentations along those lines, but most patrons won’t notice anything too different.”

Melroy said he and his wife, who is an artist, had visited Key West in the past, as his wife is from Sarasota.

“But we never dreamed we’d ever get to live here,” he said. “The chance to be near the water and in such a beautiful place was something we jumped at.”

For more information and event schedules, go to tropiccinema.com.

mmiles@keysnews.com