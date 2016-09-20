1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:34 and walked on the beach. Returned and bathed. At 8:25 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 85.5, wind northeast 2, clouds 3. The bark Pilgrims went to sea early this morning. Tift paid me my fee in the bark Pilgrim and I paid William Pinkney a $130 which he advanced for the purchase of the...

