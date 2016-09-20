KEY WEST
Foundation donates $16K to FKCC
Florida College System Foundation board member John Padget recently presented a check on behalf of the foundation for $16,157 to the Florida Keys Community College Foundation.
The donation matches locally raised funds for scholarships for students in the nursing program, as well as students who are the first in their families to attend college. Padget is also the vice chair of the...
