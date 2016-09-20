Johnny King still has music left to play.

Johnny King didn’t know what he was doing in a Miami hospital when he awoke one day in late March.

The Key West musician didn’t know he’d sustained a traumatic brain injury in a scooter accident on North Roosevelt Boulevard. He barely recalled being in an accident. King didn’t know he’d broken his pelvis and clavicle. He didn’t know there was a feeding tube in his abdomen and a tracheotomy tube in his neck — until he unknowingly pulled them out on his own. He didn’t know his entire left side was paralyzed.

Johnny King didn’t know he’d been in a coma for two months in a Miami trauma center. And he had no idea that the doctors and nurses didn’t expect him to walk, talk, sing or play guitar ever again.

“When I woke up in the hospital, I thought it was later the same day, the day of my accident,” King recalled Monday afternoon. “I barely remembered the accident and I had no idea that two months had passed.”

Doctors and nurses were gently preparing King’s longtime girlfriend, Jo Walters, and his adult daughter, Melissa, for the possibility that King would remain in a permanent vegetative state unable to move, feed himself or speak.

“With traumatic brain injuries, when the brain bleeds and swells up, they just don’t know what type and how much damage has been done,” Walters said. “They figured he’d have to spend at least a year in a rehab hospital, learning how to speak, swallow food and do the most basic activities.”

“But while they were saying all this, I was realizing that I was feeling better than they were describing, and I was still able to read,” King said. “But it wasn’t until I started remembering song lyrics and guitar chords that I knew I’d really be OK.”

And he was.

Within a month, King was walking without a wheelchair, shocking his nurses every day and exceeding every expectation that had been outlined on a projected schedule.

“They thought that after a year, I may be able to feed myself and talk,” King said as clearly as ever. “I really think the good Lord blessed me with total restoration. And I give all the glory for my recovery to the Lord, and to everyone in this community who prayed for me and sent me good energy. That energy, their spirit and prayers restored me to better than I was before, because now I have a better appreciation for the fragility of life.”

He can’t talk about the benefit that was held to help him without choking up at the outpouring of support from people who just wanted to help. Dozens of musicians played throughout the day to raise money to help with his recovery.

“They had to close off Caroline Street in that block in front of Grunts,” he said with a mix of quiet humility and wonder.

King was able to return home on April 11, where he continued working on getting better. And he is.

Earlier this month, he was able to return to music and is once again spending Friday and Saturday nights back on stage at Grunts with the Bubba System doing what he’s loved since he was 13 years old.

“My dad was in the Navy and stationed on a sub tender down here when I was young,” King said. “We lived at Sigsbee Park and my friends and I would sit in our front yards and play guitars for hours.”

King worked full-time for Monroe County, in charge of all county buildings, parks and beaches, for 20 years.

But music was always his passion.

“I’ve written more than 60 songs, and recorded several albums with different bands,” he said, ticking off the music the Bubba System plays at Grunts each weekend: “Santana, The Eagles, Johnny Cash, Kenny Chesney, Randy Travis, Charlie Daniels, The Beatles, you name it.”

“I just thank the Lord for the recovery he’s blessed me with and all the people around me.”

Johnny King still has music left to play.

