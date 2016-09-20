Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Police probe fatal shooting
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

Key West police provided few details Monday afternoon into a shooting death late Sunday night on Peacon Lane. 

Police responded to a medical emergency just after 11:30 p.m. at the home of John Harold Cruz, 58. He was found dead in his home with a gunshot wound to his head, according to police. 

Cruz is a former city building inspector who retired in 2013.&nb...

