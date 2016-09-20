Florida Keys News
Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Add to FacebookAdd to Twitter
SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Matthew Mitjans
BY BY. J.W. COOKE Key West Citizen

HEIGHT: 5’7”

WEIGHT: 150

GPA: 3.2

PARENTS: Pablo and Kristin Mitjans

SIBLINGS: Jon Mitjans

SPORTS:  Soccer

Q: How long have you been playing soccer?

A: Since I was 8.

Q: Di...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Sports
Jewfish season coming to close, players needed for new campaign
Tuesday, September 20, 2016 -
0 comments
Dolphins serve up win to Bulldogs
Tuesday, September 20, 2016 -
0 comments
Lady Eagles struggle to overcome first-set loss
Tuesday, September 20, 2016 -
0 comments
Senior Spotlight: Brian Coward
Monday, September 19, 2016 -
0 comments
Dolphins shatter team time in placing 4th
Monday, September 19, 2016 -
0 comments
Boys take first place out of 14 teams; girls 5th of 8
Monday, September 19, 2016 -
0 comments